2022 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Going For Victory Against Germany – Olowookere

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has said the team will go all out for a win against Germany, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigerian girls will face the Europeans in their first game in the competition on Tuesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, Goa.

“We are excited to be starting the tournament by playing against one of the strongest women teams in the universe. It is a good challenge because if you’re going to win trophies, you must beat the best teams,” Olowookere stated.

“Our focus is on getting the three points at stake, which will boost our confidence for the remaining games of the group phase and going forward in the competition.”

Nigeria must avoid the quicksands that sucked them in way back in their last appearance in 2016, when they lost 0-1 to Brazil, drew with England and then got trashed by eventual champions North Korea to crash out at group stage.

“Playing a strong team at the beginning should not present any apprehension. It is an…