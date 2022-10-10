Argentina Could Have Won 2018 World Cup If…-Messi

Paris Saint-Germain winger, Lionel Messi says Argentina’s inability to win its opening game cost them the chance to win the 2018 World Cup.

Recall that Argentina crashed out of the competition after losing 4-3 in the knockout stages.

However, Messi in a chat with MSC football, stated that losing to Iceland contributed to the their failure to win the World Cup.

“The truth is that we didn’t get to it well, the qualifiers cost us,” Messi said.

“There were a lot of changes, a mess in the middle of the Argentina national team with the change of coach, of players…We finished badly but I kept thinking that if we won that first game , everything would have been totally different.

“With Croatia we played a different way. Until the first goal we were great and we had just qualified in the last game and even so, we didn’t win vs France. When we got the 2-1 Pavard scored that great goal from outside of the area. But we were already bad.”

Interestingly, Albiceleste have…