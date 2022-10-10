‘Arsenal Back On Top’ —Kanu Celebrates Gunners Win Vs Liverpool

Legendary Super Eagles skipper Nwankwo Kanu has congratulated his former club Arsenal for defeating Liverpool and returning to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side edged Liverpool 3-2 to reclaim top spot from champions Manchester City.

Arsenal got off to a perfect start as Gabriel Martinelli opened scoring before Darwin Nunez equalized for Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka put Arsenal back in front late in the first half but substitute Roberto Firmino drew the Reds level again.

But with less than 20 minutes left Saka netted the winner from the penalty spot following a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

And reacting to the win, Kanu who helped Arsenal to two Premier League titles, wrote on Twitter:”KAN U believe it. @arsenal back on top of the league 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well done boys.”

Sunday’s win saw the Gunners go 14 points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men whose next league fixture is against City at Anfield.

