Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot After Edging Liverpool

Arsenal returned to the top in the Premier League after overcoming Liverpool in a pulsating 3-2 win at the Emirates.

A brace from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli secured Arsenal’s first Premier League win over Liverpool since July 2020.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino were the scorers for Liverpool who have now suffered their second loss in the league.

Arsenal got off to the perfect start as Martinelli broke the deadlock in the first minute after being found expertly by Martin Odegaard.

Liverpool were back on level terms in the 34th minute thanks to Nunez who met Luis Diaz’s cross to slot it beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal back into the lead again five minutes into first half added time, stretching to poke home Martinelli’s low cross.

In the 53rd minute Liverpool equalized again this time off Firmino who ran on to a through pass and hit a low left foot strike…