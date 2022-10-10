Arteta Can’t Handle Big Name Players

Former Gunners skipper, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has taken a swipe at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, claiming he can’t handle ‘big players’.

Aubameyang, who joined Chelsea during the summer transfer window, infamously fell out with Arteta while he played for the Gunners.

He spent four years in north London, scoring 92 goals in 163 games. This included just over two years with Arteta at the helm but his final few months at the club turned sour as the Spaniard stripped Aubameyang as captain due to several disciplinary issues.

The fall-out was irreconcillable and the Gunners terminated the forward’s contract in February, which saw him join Barcelona.

And reflecting on his Arsenal exit, Aubameyang took a swipe at Arteta’s management style.

“I remember they [Barcelona] first called my father,” Aubameyang told A Jewellers.

“We knew the coach, Xavi, then he called me and said there is an opportunity because you have those problems with Arsenal, but if you come you…