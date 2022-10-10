Bundesliga: Ejuke In Action In Hertha Berlin, Freiburg Four-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke was in action as Hertha Berlin played out a 2-2 draw with Freiburg in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 9th appearance for the host, has bagged three assists.

Freiburg took the lead in the 22nd minute through Kyereh before Dodi Lukebakio levelled score for the host in the 34th minute.

However, Suat Serdar extended the lead for Hertha in the 61st minute before Kevin Schade draw level for the visitor in the 78th minute.

Ejuke was later substituted for Richter in the 54th minute after a brilliant game.

The draw means Hertha sit 14th on the log on 8 points while Freiburg sit top of the table on 18 points.

