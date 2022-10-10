CAFCL: ‘I’m Optimistic Going Into The Second Leg Vs Wydad’ —Rivers United Coach, Eguma

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma says he is confident his team can overcome Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca in the return leg of their CAF Champions League first round second leg tie.

In the reverse fixture played in Port Harcourt on Sunday, NPFL champions Rivers United came from a goal down to beat Wydad 2-1.

CAF Champions League holders, Wydad, took the lead in the 32nd minute through Senegal forward Bouly Junior Sambou.

Malachi Ohawume equalised for Rivers United two minutes later.

And Ghanaian import Paul Acquah gave Rivers United the lead for the first time in the game with a clinical finish in the 53rd minute.

And despite the slim first leg advantage Eguma expressed confidence that Rivers United have what it takes to stop Wydad and qualify for the group stage of the competition.

“It’s tight but I am very optimistic, it’s a game of football. If you look at the standard of the game Wydad AC was not far better than us,” Eguma said in his post-match…