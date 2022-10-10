Dennerby Targets Successful Outing With India

India U-17 Women’s head coach Thomas Dennerby has revealed his expectations for the team at the cadet mundial.

The hosts will face United States of America, Brazil and Morocco in the group stage.

The Asians will bank on the experience of Dennerby, who has led Sweden and Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Dennerby stated that reaching the knockout phase would be sensational for India.

“When talking about results of course we know that the boys team played in India before and they lost all three games. We want to claim points at this tournament,”Dennerby told fifa.com.

“Of course, if we reach the knockout stage it would be a sensational performance for India. We are ready for it and we will fight for it, but our focus is more on the performances. Because a good result usually comes from a good performance.

