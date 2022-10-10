Dennis Scores First Goal For Nottingham Forest, Awoniyi Benched In Home Draw Vs Villa

Emmanuel Dennis opened his goals account for struggling Nottingham Forest who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Aston Villa in Monday’s Premier League game.

Dennis had fired blanks in his first five games for newly promoted Nottingham Forest prior to the game against Villa.

Dennis’ Nigerian teammate Taiwo Awoniyi was an unused substitute for Steve Cooper’s side.

The former Club Brugge and Watford striker gave Forest the lead on 15 minutes with a glancing header from a free kick.

But just six minutes after Dennis gave Forest the lead Villa equalized thanks to a Ashley Young long range strike.

Dennis came off in the 71st minute for Samuel Surridge.

The draw against Villa halted Forest’s run of five straight defeats and leaves them on 19th position in the league standings.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…