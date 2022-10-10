Everton Marching On Despite Defeat To Manchester United

Alex Iwobi has stated that Everton must quickly moved on from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the Goodison Park on Sunday night.

The Toffees seven-game unbeaten streak was halted by the Red Devils who put up a good fight in the fierce contest.

Iwobi gave Frank Lampard’s side the lead on five minutes but Manchester United fought back through Anthony and substitute Cristiano Ronaldo to snatch all three points.

“The manner in which we conceded their two goals, it was something that we were talking about before the game, Iwobi told the club’s official website.

“We know the threat that they have on the counter-attack. We tried to nulify that but we weren’t able to do so, couple of mistakes, it’s something that we can’t dwell on too long.

Speaking about his own…