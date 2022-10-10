Kwara United Outclass Champions RS Berkane

Kwara United put up a spirited display to beat defending champions RS Berkane of Morocco in the CAF Confederation Cup first round first leg tie at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena , Lagos on Sunday night.

The Harmony Boys struggled early in the game and went behind in the seventh minute.

Burkina Faso forward Cheick Djibril Ouattara scored the opening goal of the game with a fine finish.

Kwara United rallied back in the last 17 minutes of the game.

Ahmed Taofeek equalised for the home team on 73 minutes.

Forward Wasiu Jimoh put Kwara United ahead for the first time in the game in the 81st minute.

The hosts doubled their advantage two minutes before time through Barnabas Daniel.

The reverse fixture will take place next weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu

Photos by Ganiyu Yusuf

