Man City, Not Arsenal Are Favourite To Win EPL Title –Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed that Man City still hold the edge over the Gunners in the race for the Premier League title.

Recall that the Gunners moved back to the top of the table after overcoming Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Whilst Arsenal enjoyed a wonderful first period against the Reds, Arteta wasn’t quite so convinced at the performance of his side.

Having imparted some harsh words in the direction of his squad at the break, he was a lot more satisfied with the way his players approached the game.

When asked if Arsenal are ready to challenge the reigning champions by Sky Sports, Arteta replied: “They [Man City] are really strong, they have done that for five years and we have not done that.”

Reflecting on the young forward’s performance, Arteta expressed his delight with Martinelli’s development over the last 12 months.

He said: “When you…