Martinelli Having Great Season But Unsure Of Spot In Brazil’s 2022 World Cup Squad -Petit

Petit says that the possibility of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli making Brazil squad to 2022 FIFA World Cup is dicey despite his impressive showing for the gunners so far this season because so much experinced players in A Selecao.

Martinelli was left out of the Brazilian team that defeated Ghana 3-0 in a friendly match on 23 September at Stade Oceane, France and the 5-1 victory over Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in France.

Petit believes it might be too early for 21-year-old Martinelli to get into the Brazilian squad.

“Brazil played against Tunisia and Ghana and won both games and of course Martinelli was not in the squad,” Gentingcasino.com quoted Petit as saying.

“I think it’s too early for him as there are players with more experience who are more efficient than him. We’re in the middle of October and the list will be done in early November.

“He’s having a great season, but is it…