Martinelli Set To Sign New Long-Term Contract At Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed he is ready to sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

It was reported recently how Arsenal were ready to hand Martinelli fresh terms with Chelsea monitoring his situation at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old is currently tied to Arsenal until 2024 – leading clubs to keep an eye on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist.

But Arsenal are desperate to keep hold of the exciting forward who has chipped in with four goals and two assists in nine Premier League games this season.

He once again showed his quality in the 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday as Arsenal returned to the top of the table.

Martinelli opened the scoring inside the first minute, before providing the assist for Bukayo Saka just before half-time.

And he has now signalled his desire to stay with Mikel Arteta’s side beyond 2024.

Speaking after his man of the match display, he said: “Of course, I want to stay.

“We are talking. Let’s see what is going to happen, but I want…