Mbappe Always Struggle To Impress Without Messi, Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier has criticized Kylian Mbappe’s unimpressive performance against Reims in Ligue 1.

Recall that PSG was held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Saturday.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Galtier hit out at Mbappe for his performance against Reims, saying the player is like an orphan without Messi and Neymar.

“Kylian Mbappe was a bit like an orphan without Leo [Lionel Messi] and Neymar, as I suspected. I thought that might change as the game went on,” Galtier said (via L’Equipe).

“Ney did not start the match because he has played a lot recently. Obviously, when he came on, we saw how good a relationship they have and that is why our second-half performance was better despite us being down to 10 men.”

He added, “Unfortunately, Ney was a little bit off the mark in one-on-one situations. Kylian was up against a goalkeeper who made…