‘My Twitter Account Was Hacked’ —Casillas Denies Being Gay

Spain legend Iker Casillas has come out to deny he is gay stating that his Twitter account was hacked.

On Sunday a Tweet on Casillas’ handle read: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

The Tweet was then deleted.

Moments later Casillas received a wave of support following the Twitter post, including from Barcelona legend and his former Spain teammate, Carles Puyol.

However, Casillas has come out to apologies to his followers stating his account is back to normal again.

“Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community. 🙏“

