Premier League Star Forced To Retire Over Heart Condition

Zambia international Enock Mwepu who plays for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion has been forced to retire after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

Mwepu, 24, fell ill while on a flight to link up with his Zambia team-mates in the international break last month and returned to Brighton to undergo further cardiac tests after a period in hospital in Mali.





Enock Mwepu

A statement from Brighton on Monday morning revealed that Mwepu would have an extremely high risk of suffering a “fatal cardiac arrest” should he continue playing competitive football.

Also in a statement announcing his retirement, Mwepu revealed he is still planning to remain in football in some capacity after cutting short his career.

“A small boy from a Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share,” the midfielder wrote. “He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier…