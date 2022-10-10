Rivers United Can Knock Out Wydad Casablanca From

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel says he’s optimistic Rivers United will oust Champions League holders Wydad Casablanca from the competition if they maintain the same fighting spirit in the return leg in Morocco.

Recall that The Port Harcourt-based side were 2-1 winners over the defending champions on Sunday, putting them in good stead for the return leg in the North African nation.

The second leg of the encounter takes place on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

Read Also: ‘Arsenal Back On Top’ —Kanu Celebrates Gunners Win Vs Liverpool

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that he was impressed with the never-say-die attitude of the players despite going a goal down.

“I am really impressed with the fighting spirit being displayed by the Rivers United players against an experience side like Wydad Casablanca.

“It was a game they showed their true character and applied pressure to get the needed victory and a goal advantage to take to…