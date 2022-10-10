‘We Want Our Revenge Back’ –Tomori Speaks Ahead AC

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed that they will gunning for revenge against Chelsea in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash.

Recall that AC Milan are seeking to bounce back after last week’s 3-0 defeat in London.

After defeating Juventus 2-0 in the Serie A at the weekend, the England international is optimistic they can overcome Chelsea.

“After Chelsea I was angry and I wanted to give everything on the pitch (for victory over Juventus), then I scored and I felt this feeling: I was excited and happy. I wanted to cancel the London game and scoring was a good one feeling.

“It was a bad game for us, we didn’t play as usual as I am used to seeing in the last year and a half. But we managed to react positively, playing a an excellent match against Juve. This allowed us to ward off the defeat against Chelsea and we are here tomorrow to take our…