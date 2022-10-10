White Good Enough To Make England’s 2022 W/Cup Squad -Arteta

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, believes that Gunners defender Ben White is good enough to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

White has been impressive for the Gunners this season. Aside from an impressive all-round performance, the 24-year-old has registered one assist in nine Premier League games.

However, White’s chances of appearing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup are looking bleak as he has not played for England since the 3-0 friendly match win over Ivory Coast on 29 March 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking in a press conference Arteta praised White’s ability to switch positions.

“Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three, as well as in the middle or as a full-back,” BBC Sport quoted Arteta as saying.

“If you ask me if he is ready to make that step to England, then the answer is yes because he is a very confident boy, he gives you…