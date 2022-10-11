Arsenal Will Challenge Man City For EPL Title –Owen

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has tipped Arsenal to battle Man City tooth and nail for this season’s Premier League title.

Owen made this known on the backdrop of the Gunners impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Recall that Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table with a point ahead of Manchester City after beating Liverpool over the weekend.

According to him, he cannot believe that Arsenal will be on top of the Premier League table after nine matches, adding that their current form is not a fluke.

“I never thought I would say this, but yes, I do. The way they are. There is no fluke about it, at the moment. They have got very, very good players. They are playing in a very good way. Confidence throughout the team and confidence at the club,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Some of the main protagonists are struggling, at the moment….