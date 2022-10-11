CAFCL: Ilechukwu Promises Plateau United Will Be Brave Against Esperance

Plateau United Technical Adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu says his team will go all out for a win against Esperance of Tunisia in the second leg of their CAF Champions League first round tie.

The second leg tie is billed for the Rades Stadium, Tunis.

Ilechukwu stated this shortly after his team’s slim 2-1 win over the four-time champions in the first leg encounter played at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday.

He explained that the best form of defence is attack and his team is deploying that strategy in order to preserve the first leg lead and qualify for the money-spinning group stage of the competition.

After having an idea of how the Tunisian side play , the former MFM coach stated that he is initiating measures to contain his opponents noting that his team will give everything to ensure they realize their objective of scaling through to the group stage of the Africa’s premier club competition.

“I am adopting an all attacking formation in the return leg of the second…