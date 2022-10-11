Dennis Rues Nottingham Forest Draw Against Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis has expressed his disappointment following the side’s 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa on Monday night.

Dennis helped Forest halt their losing streak as he opened his goal account for the newly promoted club early in the game.

Veteran winger Ashley Young equalised with an effort from inside the box seven minutes later.

“Gutted not to get the three points yesterday

Thanks 🙏🏽 to our amazing fans for always supporting us,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Dennis joined Nottingham Forest from Watford this summer.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.