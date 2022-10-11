Dessers Promises Cremonese More Goals

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has promised to score more goals for Cremonese after opening his account for the Serie A club.

Dessers was on target in the club’s 4-1 defeat to league leaders Napoli on Sunday night.

“First goal in Serie A, scoring under our curve was a great emotion. We continue to grow, to the next! Force Cremo,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Read Also:Oliseh: I’m Willing To Coach Super Eagles Again If…

Cremonese will hope for more goals from the 27-year-old so that they escape relegation.

They are second from bottom on the table with four points.

Dessers teamed up with the Italian club this past summer from Belgian club Genk.

David Okereke is the other Nigeria star at Cremonese.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.