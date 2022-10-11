Flamingos Lose To Germany In Group Opener

Nigeria’s Flamingos lost 2-1 to Germany in their first game in Group B, at this year’s FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in India on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The Flamingos went into the break ahead thanks to Miracle Usani’s 30th minute goal.

In the 50th minute Germany equalized through Svea Stold before Mara Alber got the second goal for the Europeans in the 61st minute.

The Flamingos will hope to recover from the defeat to Germany when they face New Zealand in their second group game on Friday 14 October.

And in Group B’s other game, Chile defeated New Zealand 3-1.

Also Read: CAFCL: Ilechukwu Promises Plateau United Will Be Brave Against Esperance

And in Group A hosts India were hammered 8-0 by the United States of America while Africa’s other representative Morocco lost 1-0 to Brazil.

This is the second time that India hosts a FIFA tournament after the men’s 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Also it is the first time that India hosts a FIFA women’s football…