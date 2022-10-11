How Messi Insulted Pepe, Ramos At El Clasico

Ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper, Jerzy Dudek, has claimed Lionel Messi insulted Pepe and Sergio Ramos during El Clasico encounters.

Dudek joined the LaLiga giants in 2007, where he mainly occupied a place on the bench.

The Polish goalkeeper played second-fiddle to Iker Casillas, but was involved in a few heated Clasico matches during his spell.

Speaking to Marca, Dudek said: “He was very provocative, as were Barcelona and their manager Pep Guardiola.

“They were always ready to annoy you and many times they managed it perfectly. I’ve seen and listened to Messi saying very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can’t even think about.

“Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly.”

