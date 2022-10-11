I’ll Be Glad To Represent Spain At 2022 World Cup –Diaz

AC Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz has revealed that he will be delighted to play for Spain at the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Diaz has been capped once by Spain and he has scored one goal for the national team.

He has scored two goals and registered one assist in seven Serie A games this season.

In an interview with besoccer.com, Diaz noted that it will be a dream come true to play at the World Cup.

“I have no plans in November, I am very much looking forward to it,” besoccer.com quoted Diaz as saying.

“Going with the national team is a pride and it is one of the objectives. It would be amazing to go to Qatar.”

Diaz’s debut for Spain was in a 4-0 friendly win over Lithuania on June 8 2021 at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Spain.

International career

Brahim, born in Spain to Spanish parents from Melilla, was eligible to play for Morocco due to the origin of his father. Brahim is a youth international for Spain, and made his first…