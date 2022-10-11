‘I’m Really Pleased To See Dennis Score’ —Nottingham Forest Manager, Cooper

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has praised Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis after his team’s drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Dennis helped Forest half their losing streak as he opened his goals account for the newly promoted club.

Cooper set his side up to be more compact, tougher to beat and maintain their shape throughout the game.

The head coach made five changes to his team and in going with three in midfield they reaped the rewards.

Forest did take the lead when Dennis headed home a Morgan Gibbs-White set piece and he worked tirelessly throughout.

After the game, Cooper raved about Dennis who helped Forest claim a decent point at home.

He told BBC Radio Nottingham: “He’s waited patiently. Emmanuel is an interesting player and I’m delighted to give him his start.

“I’m really pleased to see him score and generally do well in the team.”

Dennis signed for Forest from Watford in the summer for around £20 million.

