‘Impossible Is Nothing’ –Jovićević Speaks Ahead Of Shakhtar

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Igor Jovićević says he’s optimistic his team can cause a major upset against Real Madrid in today’s Champions League clash.

Recall that Shakhtar will host the tie tonight in Warsaw, Poland and not in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russia invasion.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, Jovićević stated that he’s confident his team can beat Real Madrid.

Jovićević said: “In football anything can happen but if you play this match 10 times, Real will win 9. We need our best night.

Read Also: Arsenal Will Challenge Man City For EPL Title –Owen

“We know that teams weaker than Shakhtar have beaten Real Madrid, so everything It’s possible.

“In the first leg we did a lot of good things and that would have been enough to beat many teams, but it didn’t happen with Real.”

Playing career

After being labeled as the new Zvonimir Boban while playing in the youth team of the most successful Croatian club, Dinamo Zagreb, with…