Mbappe Pushing To Leave PSG In January

France international Kylian Mbappe is pushing to leave Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in January as his relationship with the club has broken down, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The news comes just five months after Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG, with sources saying the 23-year-old feels at odds with the club’s direction on and off the pitch.

He is open to any destination but signing for Real Madrid would be his preference, sources added.

There has been no official comment from PSG, but sources claim the club want to keep Mbappe and intend to resolve the situation after Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Benfica — which the forward is expected to start.

According to sources, Mbappe thinks promises made by sporting director Luis Campos, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and manager Christophe Galtier have not been kept.

One of the promises was that Mbappe would play with a No. 9 next to him in attack who could play as a pivot, but this has not…