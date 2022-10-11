Moffi Named In Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi has been named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

This is the second time Moffi will be included in the Team of the Week anchored by the influential French magazine, L’Equipe.

The 23-year-old bagged a brace as Lorient defeated 2-1 on Sunday.

The Nigeria international also earned the week’s highest rating of 8/10.

Moffi has scored eight goals in 10 league appearances for Lorient this season.

He is currently the joint top scorer in Ligue along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

