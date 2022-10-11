Owen Reacts To Dennis’ First Goal For Nottingham Forest

Legendary England striker Michael Owen has reacted to Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis’ first goal for Nottingham Forest in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday night.

Dennis opened his account for the newly promoted club on 15 minutes after heading home Morgan Gibbs-White’s set piece.

However, in the 22nd minute Villa equalized thanks to a long range strike Ashley Young.

The draw saw Forest end a run of five consecutive defeats and lift them off the bottom to 19th place on the log.

And commenting on the goal, Owen hailed Dennis for taking advantage of the chance presented to him in a game that was tight.

“I don’t think that the ball was meant to come behind everybody,” the former Liverpool and Real Madrid star said on Premier League Productions.

“We highlighted the area that normally a ball would go into. We might be doing him a disservice but I think it was an average ball and Dennis made the most of…