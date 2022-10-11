Sanlam Gets NAICOM Approval To Underwrite Agric Risks

Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited, has secured approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to underwrite agricultural risks.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Bode Opadokun, speaking during the launch of the scheme, said that NAICOM’s approval to underwrite agricultural insurance will further position Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited to broaden its product offerings and deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria.

The insurer disclosed that the risk mitigation services it offers cut across the entire agricultural value chain and some of the products it offers include; multi-peril crop insurance, area yield index insurance, weather index insurance, livestock insurance, poultry insurance, agricultural goods in transit insurance, farm property and produce insurance (Agro produce in warehouse and farm machineries).

Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited Agric Insurance products are designed to protect farmers across the agricultural value chain against…