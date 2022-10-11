UCL: Chelsea Ease Past AC Milan, Benfica Hold PSG

Chelsea moved to first position in Group E of the UEFA Champions League following a 2-0 win against AC Milan at the San Siro.

AC were reduced to 10-men midway through the first half after Fikayo Tomori was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount inside the box.

Chelsea were also awarded a penalty from the incident which was duly converted by Jorginho.

Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang added the second minutes later following a superb pass from Mount.

Graham Potter’s will travel away to Red Bull Salzburg for their next game.

A win in the game would be enough to reach the knockout stages.

At the Parc des Prince, Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica.

Kylian Mbappe put PSG ahead from the spot six minutes before the break.

The visitors also levelled scores from the spot on 69th minute through Joao Mario.

