Why Chelsea Must Offload Kante

Arsenal hero, Emmanuel Petit has advised Chelsea to offload injury-prone midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Kante has enjoyed an outstanding career for both club and country but has struggled with injuries of late.

The France international has played just 175 minutes of football for Chelsea this season as he struggled with a knee injury and then a muscle injury.

However, Petit believes Kante cannot play a proper game due to injury and could be allowed to depart Stamford Bridge next year.

“Kante has been tremendous for years and years. He’s been running around the world all the time, but I can understand Chelsea’s position,” Petit told Getting Casino.

“How can they pay so much money for someone who is always injured? He cannot play a proper game.”

He continued, “I heard he’s back in training and will be fit soon, but I understand Chelsea’s position. He will be a great bargain if he…