Amusan Nominated For Women’s World Athlete Of The Year Award

Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan has been nominated for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year award.

World Athletics confirmed Amusan as one of the 10 nominees for the prestigious award on Wednesday.

Amusan opened her 2022 season by winning the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League event in Paris with a time of 12.41s, breaking the African record by 0.01s.

She proceeded to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius, defending her title with a time of 12.57s. She also competed in the women’s 4×100m relay and won gold.

At the 2022 Commonwealth games, Amusan successfully defended her title, winning her second consecutive gold medal in the 100m hurdles. She set a new Games record of 12.30s.

She also helped power Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team to a gold medal. She competed in the 100m hurdles at the Lausanne Diamond Race meet, finishing second with a time of 12.60s, behind Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Amusan entered the 2022…