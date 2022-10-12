Aston Villa Boring To Watch Under Gerrard

Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor has taking a swipe on Aston Villa manager, Steve Gerrard’s pattern of play for his team.

In an interview with talkSPORT Breakfast, the Agbonlahor noted that Aston Villa have been playing boring football without having direction.

“I don’t want to watch Aston Villa play at the moment. I won’t go to Villa Park and watch them. It’s not entertaining,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“The tactics Gerrard is trying to use at Aston Villa… get the ball out to Matty Cash and get crosses in.

“The strikers we’ve got are not ones that are going to get in front of defenders and get headers in.

“It’s very predictable and boring to watch. The two number 10s he played in the last game are not performing.

“Jamie Carragher was spot on with [Philippe] Coutinho, he looks like a five-a-side player. I played with players who were the best in training.

“When it comes to a…