Ayew Must Be On Ghana’s Starting 11 –Nyaho-Tamkloe

Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamkloe has revealed that Black Stars midfielder, Andre Ayew deserved to be on the starting 11 when the team commenced its campaign at the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on the 20th of November and will come to a close on the 18th of December.

Recall that the Black Stars are in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

However, in an interview with Angel FM as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com, Nyaho-Tamkloe described Ayew as a fantastic player.

“It is totally wrong to bench the captain of the Black Stars. Totally wrong,” Nyaho-Tamkloe said.

“Dede (Ayew) is a very good footballer and has done enough for the team. I think we rather have to encourage him and let him play a key part in Qatar.”

In all, Ayew has scored 23 goals in 109 games for Ghana. He has scored two goals and registered one assist from seven games in for Al-Sadd in the league this…