Chelsea Boss Potter Hails Aubameyang Scoring Form

Graham Potter is thrilled with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s scoring form.

The forward was on target in the Blues 2-0 win against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Potter remarked: “We’ve not done anything special, it’s all down to him. He has been building his fitness up. We spoke before that he came from a difficult summer so it’s been a case of building up his match minutes up and the more he gets the stronger he gets, and the more we understand him the more he understands us. Everyone knows his quality and it’s great for him. He looks like he is enjoying his football and scoring goals is important.”

Asked about the confidence now amongst the players, Potter stated: “It’s hard for me to say no to that as I didn’t really have any expectations. I’ve been in football long enough to know that it’s hard to expect and predict football results. The important thing is the quicker you get to know the players the quicker you can build trust and understand…