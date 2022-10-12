Diaz Out For Two Months With Injury

Liverpool Colombian forward Luis Diaz is expected to be sidelined until December after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, BBC Sport reports.

Diaz, 25, had a scan on Monday and does not require surgery but will not play for Liverpool again until after the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are due to play 10 matches before the Premier League will go on break for the World Cup which will kickoff 20 November.

Liverpool return to action with a trip to Aston Villa on 26 December.

Diaz, who has been one of Liverpool’s better performers in a disappointing start to the campaign, left Emirates Stadium on crutches wearing a knee brace having limped off shortly before the break after Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey landed on his knee.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also withdrawn at half-time after sustaining an ankle problem with manager Jurgen Klopp saying that it did not “look good…