I’m Short Of Words! -Amusan Speaks On World Athlete Of Year Award Nomination

World, Commonwealth, and African 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, says she is honoured to have been considered among the best 10 women in the world for the outgoing year.

The 25-year-old’s name was among the 10 women athletes released Wednesday morning by World Athletics as nominees for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 award.

”Through the grace of God, I have achieved so many ‘firsts by a Nigerian’ and this is yet another one. I’m so honoured to be selected as a World Athlete of the Year Nominee and the first Nigerian ever to reach this height,” Amusan wrote the athlete on her Facebook wall.

”I have twice been named Nigerian Athlete of the Year by the Athletic Heat platform but this is my first international nomination and I want us to win it! ”

Amusan made history at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the USA in July when she became the first Nigerian athlete to win a world outdoor title and the first to set a world…