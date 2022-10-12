‘It’s ‘No Retreat, No Surrender’ For Rivers United Vs Wydad In Casablanca -Eguma

Nigerian champions, Rivers United, say they will not hold back when they face Wydad Athletic Club, WAC, of Morocco, in Sunday’s win or rust CAF Champions League reverse fixture final qualifying game, Completesports.com reports.

United who pride themselves as Pride of Rivers, hold a 2-1 advantage going into this crunch battle.

Stanley Eguma, Technical Manager of the club, is upbeat as the squad prepares to fly out tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, for the ‘battle of Casablanca’.

“They [Wydad] played a withdrawn game here on Sunday against us to avoid conceding many goals,” said Eguma while speaking with Completesports.com Monday.

“They played with more defenders and midfielders and were banking on the counter to get a goal.

“We’re well aware of this strategy, but unfortunately our defenders momentarily lost concentration, allowing the Moroccans to score despite the goal coming from a seemingly offside position.

“It’s kudos to my players who did not allow that…