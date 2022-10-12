U-17 WWC: Why Flamingos Lost To Germany

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere says Germany made things difficult for his side in their encounter at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Nigerian girls fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Germans in their opening fixture in Goa on Tuesday.

The Flamingos led 1-0 at the break courtesy of a superb free-kick from Miracle Usani.

Germany however took control of the game in the second half and scored twice though Svea Stold and Mara Alber.

Olowookere conceded that the Germans made things difficult for his players by not allowing them play to their strength.

“At a time, we were forced to play their patterns, we love to play on the ground but they lifted the ball, so we were unable to play our game,” Olowookere said in a short video interview posted on NFF TV.

“We are going to work hard in the second game, we will block all the loopholes because we needed to win the…