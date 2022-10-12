UCL: Barcelona On Verge Of Dropping Down To Europa League After 3-3 Draw Vs Inter

Barcelona could drop down to the Europa League following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Nou Camp in Wednesday’s Champions League Group C fixture.

Inter were leading twice at Camp Nou only to be pegged back by a Robert Lewandowski brace, but the point still gives them a big advantage in the battle to reach the Champions League Round of 16.

All Inter have to do is beat Viktoria Plzen in the next game at home and they will mathematically be in the knockouts.

Barcelona opened scoring on 40 minutes as Raphinha and Sergi Roberto combined down the right side of the by-line to pull back for Dembele’s tap-in.

In the 50th minute Inter equalized. Alessandro Bastoni’s inspired ball was floated over the top, Gerard Pique waved his arms to assure Ter Stegen was covered, not realising Barella was right behind him ready to control and fire into the roof of the net from six yards.

On 63 minutes Inter went 2-1 ahead thanks to Lautaro Lautaro Martinez, who chested down a…