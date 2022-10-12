UCL: Osimhen On Target, Bassey Bags Assist As Napoli Beat Ajax To Qualify For Round Of 16

Victor Osimhen marked his return from injury with a goal as Napoli defeated Ajax 4-2 in Italy, to secure their fourth win in Group A in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Osimhen’s Super Eagles teammate Calvin Bassey provided the assist for Ajax first goal.

Osimhen has been out of action for more than a month due to injury, but netted Napoli’s fourth goal to help seal their passage into the round of 16 with two games to spare.

Osimhen ended any hopes of a comeback as he snatched the ball from an Ajax player before slotting into an empty net.

With the score line at 2-0 Ajax pulled a goal back as Bassey set up Davy Klaassen to make it 2-1 on 49 minutes.



Napoli on 12 points top the group while Ajax, who have now lost their third game are third with three points.

And in Group B, Raphael Onyedika was in action as 10-man Club Brugge held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw.





Raphael Onyedika tussle with Antoine Griezmann

The draw means Club Brugge progress into the last 16 of…