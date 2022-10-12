We Will Bounce Back Against New Zealand — Flamingos Captain Dah- Zossu

Flamingos captain Alvine Dah-Zossu believes the team will bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat against Germany at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian girls opened their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Germany at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, Goa.

The Flamingos took the lead from a free-kick on the half hour mark through Miracle Usani.

The Europeans however rallied back scoring through Svea Stold and Mara Alber.

“Sadly, we couldn’t win, we gave our all but it wasn’t good enough to earn us victory,”Dah-Zossu.

“It’s not easy to be on the losing side but we will pick ourselves up and bounce back against New Zealand.”

Bankole Olowookere’s side will face New Zealand in their next game on Friday.

