Wilder Wants To Fight Joshua In Africa

Deontay Wilder says he is looking forward to a fight with Anthony Joshua in Africa.

The American will face Robert Helenius in New York on Saturday.

The heavyweight’s goal is to become world champion again, but Wilder also has big plans for a bout against Britain’s Joshua.

“I would love to do that fight in Africa,” Wilder told BBC Sport.

“It’s still the number one fight in the world for everyone. Everywhere I go, people always talk about me versus Joshua.”

Boxing greats Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fought in Kinshasa, Congo Democratic Republic of Congo in 1974.

“We both have roots from there,” Wilder explained.

“I think it would be an amazing place to have it, to go back home. To go back to the motherland. A continent full of our people. I can just see that being an amazing fight, win, lose or draw.

“I think we’ll get the respect and love from all the people over there.”

