2022 U-17 WWC: Gusau Charges Flamingos To Go For Victory Against New Zealand

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Thursday challenged the U17 Girls, Flamingos to put their defeat to Germany behind them and go all out for three points when they take the pitch against their New Zealand counterparts tomorrow afternoon at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Africa’s best team took the lead against European champions Germany on Tuesday but fell to two second half goals that has rendered their remaining encounters in the group phase, against New Zealand and Chile, must-win.

“I spoke to the girls after the match against Germany to cheer them up, and I have spoken to them and their officials today for them to appreciate the enormity of the task before them, because the NFF and indeed, all Nigerians, want them to proceed to the knock-out stages. They must work hard at converting their opportunities. They must play to their strengths and do the best they can to emasculate the opposition.

“A good win against New Zealand…