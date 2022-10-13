Abuja Int’l Marathon: Top Nigerian Runners Gyang, Pam Fired Up For Kenya, Ethiopia Challenge

Nigeria’s top elite runners have stepped up their preparations for the maiden Abuja International Marathon (AIM) billed to take place in the Federal Capital Territory on December 17, 2022.

The organizers of the Abuja International Marathon have already promised an elite cast of runners with some of the world’s top runners from Kenya and Ethiopia already confirmed for the race.

AIM organizers are determined to achieve its objective of becoming the first race in Nigeria to have an elite men’s field that will return a sub 2:10 minutes.

Instead of being jittery about the world-class runners that would be in Abuja for the marathon, Nigerian elite runners are excited and ready for the challenge.

Leading the line of Nigerian runners hoping to make a mark at the Abuja race is the duo of Emmanuel Gyang and Deborah Pam who have both won several accolades in the past years.

In a chat with the Abuja International Marathon Media team, Gyan particularly expressed delight that he would…