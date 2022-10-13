Aubameyang Is Free To Criticise Me –Arteta

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has revealed that he won’t criticised Chelsra striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for attacking his management style.

Recall that in an interview with Jewellers on their YouTube channel shortly after leaving Arsenal for Barcelona, Aubameyang aimed several digs at Arteta, which included that the Spaniard cannot manage big players.

Aubameyang was forced to leave Arsenal in February 2022 after falling out with Arteta, who stripped him of the captaincy and banished him from the Gunners’ first team.

And addressing the media on Wednesday, ahead of their Thursday Europa League clash, Arteta said Aubameyang was free to say whatever he likes.

“People are free to discuss what they want,” the former Manchester City assistant coach said when asked what he makes of Aubameyang’s comments and handling big players.

Talking about the atmosphere in his squad this season, he added, “Phenomenal, I’ve never been in a better dressing room.

“It’s an…